2. Pau Hana Moon Mist Yoga Paddle Board

Yoga and SUP are an odd, but not totally inexplicable, pairing. Both emphasize balance, both require core strength, and both can be relaxing and serene meditations. That’s why companies like Pau Hana are making yoga-specific standup paddleboards for yogi SUP-ers who want to practice on the water. Pau Hana’s Moon Mist board was designed specifically to balance stability with performance capabilities. It has a grippy, no-slip EVA deckpad—essential for yoga—and is made with a vacuum-compressed expanded polystyrene (EPS) core with a fiberglass and bamboo veneer. On top of all that, the cosmic feather topsheet artwork is gorgeous.

Dimensions: 10’ x 29” x 4.25”

Materials: EPS core, fiberglass, and bamboo

[$1,199; pauhanasurfco.com]

