Standup paddleboards may have originated among islands and on the open ocean, but they’ve really come into their own in the mountains and on the whitewater. Badfish’s River Surfer sets the standard for whitewater paddleboards. It shorter length allows users to turn hard and tight on whitewater waves, and the single-wing swallow tail maintains enough volume at the rear to give it stability on turbulent waters. This board super versatile: You can shred whitewater on a river one weekend and then use it as a regular surfboard on the ocean the next. This board’s only downside is also its greatest advantage: It’s made for performance instead of durability.

Dimensions: 6’4” x 28” x 4 5/8”

Materials: EPS foam and fiberglass

[$999; badfishsup.com]

