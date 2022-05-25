4. Yolo 12’ Fishing SUP Get It

Standup paddleboards make excellent personal fishing vessels. On a SUP, you can position yourself right over sweet spots that would be inaccessible in larger boats (or from shore). SUPs are quiet, and because of their small size and maneuverability, they also allow you to angle yourself so your shadow doesn’t spook the fish.

Yolo makes one of the best solid SUP boards that’s built specifically for casting lines. The Fishing SUP features a displacement hull to reduce surface disturbances and board “slap,” allowing for stealthy approaches. It’s made with a molded recess for securing your bait bucket, integrated mounts for stowing coolers or other gear onboard, and it’s extra wide—35 inches across—to ensure you keep your balance when you catch The Big One.

Dimensions: 12’ x 35” x 5.8”

Materials: EPS foam core, carbon fiber

[$1,899; yoloboard.com]

