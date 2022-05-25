5. Cruiser SUP V-MAX 12′ Woody Hybrid-Touring Paddle Board Get It

The limited edition 2022 hybrid-touring paddle board from Cruiser combines the durability of a polycarbonate board with the classy aesthetics of wood construction. The v-shaped nose provides speed, stability, and control in chop, and there’s plenty of room for gear. The board has dedicated tie-downs for a cooler, threaded inserts for fishing equipment or a phone holder, and bungee netting for cargo at the front and rear. Performance-wise, this board sits between a touring board and an all-purpose board. It’s perfect for beginners who want to grow into an intermediate board.

Dimensions: 12’ x 33” x 5”

Materials: EPS foam core, fiberglass and polycarbonate wrap, Kevlar reinforcements

[$1,695; cruisersup.com]

