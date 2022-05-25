6. Starboard Waterline Carbon Top Get It

This unique board was engineered for flat-water touring, when the chop is minimal and conditions are peaceful. The Waterline glides across the surface of the water, and its narrow, v-shaped nose cuts through it with minimal splashing for maximum efficiency and speed. It features a recessed standing area to lower the rider’s center of gravity and create better stability and control; on the bottom, a unique cutaway tail (inspired by windsurfing boards), reduces drag and helps stabilize the board in light chop. However, if the chop is any higher than “shin-height” Starboard recommends using a different standup paddleboard.

Dimensions: Multiple sizes starting at 12’6″ x 28″ x 7.5”

Materials: Australian pine, carbon fiber, fiberglass

[$2,299.00; poseidonstandup.com]

