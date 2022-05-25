7. Pau Hana Endurance XL Get It

If you’re looking for a board you can tour with—either on longer day trips or multi-day trips—and that’s also great for fishing, look no further than the Pau Hana Endurance XL. It’s Pau Hana’s top-tier touring and fishing board, which makes it one of the best touring boards on the market. It’s larger volume means it can carry more gear and supplies (100 pounds more) compared to previous Pau Hana Endurance boards. In addition to multiple Sea Mount mounting points, the board also has four through-holes for staking, locking, or adding equipment like an electronic fish finder.

Dimensions: 12’ x 30” x 6.5”

Materials: EPS foam core, fiberglass

[$1,749; pauhanasurfco.com]

