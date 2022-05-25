8. Starboard Blue Carbon Pro Get It

The name says it all: This board was designed by world-class SUP pros for pros (or at least serious paddlers). Its short outline allows the board to pivot without the tip catching on the water or a wave, and a slightly domed deck keeps the volume of the board at the center. That makes the rails thinner and better able to cut through the water, which means more precise control for the rider. Plus, it features a constant rocker shape for smooth movement and maximum carving ability.

Dimensions: Multiple sizes starting at 6’8” x 30” x 4.2”

Materials: PET foam core, PVC and carbon fiber wraps

[$3,099; poseidonstandup.com]

