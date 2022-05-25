9. VESL Real Paulownia Wood Eco Series Paddle Board Get It

This VESL board gives you all of the benefits of a lightweight solid SUP with all the aesthetics of a full wooden construction. This all-purpose standup paddleboard features a bamboo topsheet, an ultra-durable kevlar and bamboo standing area, and supremely comfy deck pad. They’re paired with a fiberglass and EPS core, and it’s all molded together for lightweight strength. It glides over flat water but remains stable in ocean surf, and thanks to its v-shaped tail, it turns on a dime. If you’re looking for an entry-level board that can take you just about anywhere (and look good on the way) this SUP is a great pick.

Dimensions: Multiple sizes starting at 10’2” x 32” x 4.4”

Materials: Bamboo, fiberglass, EPS core

[$1,395; veslpaddleboards.com]

