Feeling like getting into the stock market game? It can be fun if you know how to do it. But if you don’t know-how and are looking for an easy way in, there’s such an app that can help you greatly. That app is Stash. And if you sign up now, you will get a nice little bonus to help you on your new investing journey.

If you sign up for Stash right now and put more than $5 into your account, you will get an extra $5 put into that account. Which may not sound like a lot, but with the right stock that $5 can explode into a massive payday for you. All you need to do is pick out the plan that works out best for you.

For the beginniners out there, there is the $1 a month Stash Beginner plan which will help you figure out this new venture. There’s the $3 a month Stash Growth plan for those looking to build up their retirement and long term investments. And then there’s the $9 Stash+ plan for you guys well versed in the market already.

When you start using Stash, you will get all the resources you need to make a real go out of the market. You can invest in the stocks you want. There are options to put your funds right back into your bank account or into retirement plans. There’s a credit card that gives you stock in certain businesses the more you use it. So much right at the tip of your fingers.

All of that for a great low price. When you sign up for Stash right now you aren’t just gonna get that nice little $5 bonus. You’re going to get the big helpind hand you need to make a real go at funding you and your families future. Sign up now while this bonus is still live.

Get It: Start investing with Stash now and get $5 added to your account!

