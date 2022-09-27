Start Your Days off Right With This Coffee Gator Espresso Machine

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We need a little juice in the morning to get us going. And we don’t mean Orange Juice. We mean we need to juice our engines to get us out the door with enough energy to get through the day. For a lot of people, that means drinking a big ole cup of coffee. But if you like to keep things simple and get your day going quickly, the Coffee Gator Espresso Machine is for you.

The Coffee Gator Espresso Machine is going to make life so much easier for you. Because as the name implies, it is here to make a good ole cup of that supercharged caffeine drink. Don’t need to spend a ton of time drinking it down. Just throw it back quickly and you’ll feel that energy coursing through your veins.

The Coffee Gator Espresso Machine comes with a 1.3-liter removable water tank. That should give you a good amount of water to make plenty of drinks with. And with the milk frother built into this machine, it can let you make something a little more elaborate than an espresso. Like a cappuccino and whatnot.

Even better is that this thing is so small and compact. It won’t take up a lot of space in that kitchen in yours. But don’t let that small size fool you. It’s really durable and really effective at making your espresso. The size and design of this make it so easy to clean too. Convenience is all around when you pick this up for your home.

For anyone looking to add a new coffee-making machine to their home, the Coffee Gator Espresso Machine may be the one for you. It’s small and efficient, taking up a minimal amount of space and making clean-up easier than most. So get your day started just right with a shot of caffeine straight to the system.

Get It: Pick up the Coffee Gator Espresso Machine ($135; was $150) at Amazon

