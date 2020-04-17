Starting Today: Save Up To 25 Percent On Outdoor Gear At REI

Big Agnes Tiger Wall UL2 Tent GET IT!

Got yourself a back yard? Then pick up a tent and set it up back there. That way you can enjoy a little outdoor living without having to go off and maybe deal with others. And then, you got yourself some good camping gear when this all blows over.

Get It: Pick up the Big Agnes Tiger Wall UL2 Tent ($300; was $400) at REI

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!