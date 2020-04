Mountain Summit Gear Anytime Chair GET IT!

Sometimes, you just wanna sit outdoors and take in the sun. Get some fresh air. And at night, you can throw on the fire pit and just relax. Pull up this chair and you can just let all your stress disappear.

Get It: Pick up the Mountain Summit Gear Anytime Chair ($17; was $25) at REI

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!