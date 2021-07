POPCHOSE Sandfree Beach Blanket GET IT!

With this lightweight blanket in tow, you won’t have to worry about it getting wet and staying wet. Nor do you have to worry about sand sticking to it. So heading home is easy as can be. Keep them anchored down and you’ll be enjoying the day in no time.

Get It: Pick up the POPCHOSE Sandfree Beach Blanket (starting at $20) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!