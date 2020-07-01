Stay Connected With These New Motorola Wireless Earbuds

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Looking to get some new headphones? There are so many styles and models that it can be overwhelming. You just need something simple to use when you leave the house. But why stick with one style when you can get the Motorola Tech3 Smart True Wireless Earbuds?

Unlike other earbuds, the Motorola Tech3 Smart True Wireless Earbuds won’t just stay in one style for you. It can change into three different styles. There’s the basic wireless earbud-style, there’s the wireless sports loop style, and then there’s the good ole fashioned wired style.

Each option that you can use with the Motorola Tech3 Smart True Wireless Earbuds has its own benefits. That way you don’t need to buy a pair that is only great for exercising or commuting or whatnot. You can use these anywhere, at any time. But that isn’t the only reason why the multiple styles is a big help.

Wireless headphones mean you need to deal with batteries and such. Running out of juice when you leave the house can be a real bummer. But if you do, you can use the wired style to keep on using them without losing connectivity. Not only that, but you can get a recharge on the go with the charging case.

When you go out and need a charge, all you need to do is put the Motorola Tech3 Smart True Wireless Earbuds in the portable charging case. It’ll keep them protected while also charging them up. A 15-minute stay can give you 3 more hours of playtime, with a grand total of 11 hours of extra battery time.

That’s not all that makes the Motorola Tech3 Smart True Wireless Earbuds so great. It also comes with an app that you can connect to your phone. That way you don’t need to futz around with the earbuds themselves when you wanna alter the volume or whatnot. Just use the app or vocal commands to control them.

Vocal commands are also a big benefit of using the Motorola Tech3 Smart True Wireless Earbuds. They come built-in with Amazon Alexa so you can enjoy a truly wireless, hands-free experience with these headphones.

Losing headphones can be a real pain in the butt. They’re small so it makes sense that you might have a hard time finding them. But with the app connectivity, you can use the Find Your Headphone feature to make sure you never lose the Motorola Tech3 Smart True Wireless Earbuds.

All of this would be great but ultimately useless window dressing if the Motorola Tech3 Smart True Wireless Earbuds weren’t great to listen to. Your audio of choice will come through with crystal clear clarity to make your days so much more entertaining.

So if you need a new pair of headphones, the Motorola Tech3 Smart True Wireless Earbuds are the ones for you. A dynamic design that gives you multiple ways to use it with or without batteries, app connectivity to keep it truly handsfree and to keep them from getting lost, and ultimate comfort. At this price, who can say no?

