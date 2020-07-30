Stay Cool On The Go With This Portable Neck Fan

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Having issues staying cool when you go out for errands or hangouts? Nobody wants to be drenched in sweat when they’re out in the world. You can do yourself a real good favor by heading over to Amazon and picking up the BroElec Portable Neck Fan.

The BroElec Portable Neck Fan is really a simple little device. You have two fans attached to a base that goes around your neck which you then aim at your face so the fan blows cool air into your face. It’s so simple it’s a surprise this hasn’t been around for ages.

It’s good having two fans in the BroElec Portable Neck Fan instead of one because this summer is really bringing the heat. And you can wear it for a good long while, as the built-in rechargeable batteries can last from 4 to 12 hours depending on how long you go for.

When you got the BroElec Portable Neck Fan fully charged, you can stay nice and cool all day long. Depending on how hot it is out there, you can change the settings on the fan to go at the power that works best for you. And when you need to recharge, you just plug it into any USB slot you can find for a quick boost.

There’s no need to go outside and get covered in sweat. You can save yourself a lot of irritation when you add the BroElec Portable Neck Fan to your life. It’s affordable and super convenient for your life on the go. No need to let this one pass you by.

Get It: Pick up the BroElec Portable Neck Fan ($20) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!