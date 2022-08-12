Stay Illuminated With This GearLight Flashlight Pack

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sometimes, we need a little illumination in our lives. We’re not being philosophical here, but practical. Sometimes the lights go out and we need something to keep us walking safely around. That is why, whether you’re at home or on the road, the GearLight S1050 LED Flashlight Pack is something every guy should have.

The GearLight S1050 LED Flashlight Pack is a good pickup for many reasons. Right off the bat, the best reason is that you get 2 for the price of 1. And that price for 1 is pretty damn alluring. So right out of the gate, you’re saving a ton of money to improve your nighttime visibility by 100%. That’s as good a deal as any.

But that deal wouldn’t matter all that much if the contents of this GearLight S1050 LED Flashlight Pack weren’t worth a damn. Luckily, they are very worth a damn. First and foremost, these are incredibly bright, despite their small size. You won’t have any issues seeing what’s around you with this S1050 LED flashlight.

Maybe even more important and just as surprising considering the small size is how durable it is. It’s pretty much indestructible, made from high-end military-grade aluminum, this can take a beating in any weather and keep on ticking. With 3 modes of lighting and a twist zoom function, this long-lasting battery-powered flashlight will keep the darkness at bay.

If you want to make sure you’re prepared for any nighttime excursions, you should pick up the GearLight S1050 LED Flashlight Pack while the getting is good. They are incredibly bright and tough as nails. Even better is you’ll get 2 for the price of one. Can’t go wrong with these being in your back pocket.

Get It: Pick up the GearLight S1050 LED Flashlight Pack ($18; was $40) at Amazon

