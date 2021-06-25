Stay In The Shade On The Beach With This Pop Up Beach Tent

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When you go to the beach, the aim is to enjoy the sun. But you don’t want to get burnt to a crisp. You need to find a proper balance. Nor do you want to end up sitting in the sand all day. Which is why you need to kill two birds with one stone by picking up the WhiteFang Deluxe XL Pop Up Beach Tent.

No more need to bring a chair and a blanket to keep you out of the sand, nor do you need to bring an umbrella with you anymore. When you set this WhiteFang Deluxe XL Pop Up Beach Tent up on the beach, you can enjoy the sun comfortably. And it is incredibly easy to set up.

Popping open this bad boy and getting it upright is easy. It pops open with ease and from there, you just need to stake it into the sand. You get some stakes, some sandbags, and some tiedown strings so it doesn’t blow away from you on a breezy summer day.

Once you get the WhiteFang Deluxe XL Pop Up Beach Tent set up, you will be able to relax. The sun won’t be as abrasive on you, but you can still get some sun comfortably. And it’s ventilated so you can feel the breeze. There’s no feeling like you’re stuck inside. It’s the best of both worlds, enjoying the beach but keeping the annoying elements out.

Having this spacious WhiteFang Deluxe XL Pop Up Beach Tent in your life will make any beach trip more rewarding. It can fit a few people so your friends have room to hang too, the sun won’t rip you to shreds, and the sand is nowhere to be found. Pick one up now while there’s plenty of summer left.

Get It: Pick up the WhiteFang Deluxe XL Pop Up Beach Tent ($80; was $90) at Amazon

