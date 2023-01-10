Stay Warm During Your Workout With This ColdGear Select Bodysuit

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Just because it’s cold out, that doesn’t mean you need to stop exercising outside. You can go for your runs and bike rides if you prepare for the weather. Bundle up with the right kind of cold weather gear that’ll handle the brutal winter winds. Something like the ColdGear Select Bodysuit from Under Armour.

When it comes to clothing that is made for working out, you can never go wrong with Under Armour selections. Not just because they are made with the utmost care to handle a hard workout while being incredibly comfortable. It’s also because items like the ColdGear Select Bodysuit can be worn during a workout or during downtime.

One of the highlights of the ColdGear Select Bodysuit is that it is one piece. With one suit, you can slide this on underneath your workout clothing and have a good baselayer that’ll do an amazing job at keeping the cold at bay. One piece that moves with you in any kinda workout you do for a much easier time during your exercises.

You get that great insulated and mobile design thanks to the 55% Polyester/36% Nylon/9% Elastane blend that makes up this wonderful item. It has also been made with Polartec fleece to add even more warmth, as well as make the whole thing dry faster when you sweat or get caught in the rain.

For anyone looking to improve their workout routines this year or just need some new winter gear to stay warm, you can’t go wrong with the ColdGear Select Bodysuit from Under Armour. It’s perfect to throw on underneath all your clothes and it just won’t quit. So pick one of these up right now while you still can.

Get It: Pick up the ColdGear Select Bodysuit ($225) and pay over time with Klarna at Under Armour

