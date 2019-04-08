



Trying out a new pair of boots can be tricky – you picked your old pair out for a reason, after all. They fit well. They’re reliable. You know what to expect when lacing them up ahead of a new adventure.

But inevitably, old boots need replacing. And what better season than spring to try on a new pair for size?

Here are five new hiking boots that have us racing to hit the trails, from low-tops to mid-height, rugged and minimal, and everything in between.

We love Forsake for their urban appeal, as well as their performance. “From the trail to the tavern” is a common adage when referring to a stylish and comfortable sneaker or boot option, but the Maya truly lives up to this.

Featuring a rubber toe-cap, a breathable nylon upper lined with mesh, and a grippy outsole, the Maya is our top pick for minimal yet durable footwear this spring (and beyond).

Some hikers prefer a little more ankle support when the trail gets tough (or muddy, or rocky, or slick), and that’s where Vasque’s new spring hiker, the Breeze LT Mid GTX, comes into play.

The Breeze is proof that enhanced support doesn’t have to come at the cost of comfort. Weighing in at only 1 pound 11 ounces, the Breeze still boasts performance features, including a Vibram outsole and GORE-TEX water resistance.

A classic in the PNW and beyond, Danner knows a thing or two about crafting a quality pair of boots.

Their Women’s Trail 2650 is the ideal complement to any trail: named for the Pacific Crest Trail (which is 2,650 miles long), the boot is created to handle the varied terrain one would find on the iconic trail. Featuring a leather and textile upper, EVA midsole, removable footbed and rugged Vibram outsole, the Trail 2650 is a great lightweight option.

The name may sound sweet, but these boots are anything but. Updating the classic Sugarpine II WP, Teva‘s spring ripstop edition is all about durability. Crafted from waterproofed leather and a lightweight mesh, these mid-height boots are breathable, beautiful, and ready to hit the trail.

For mid-level hikers, finding a boot that can support a variety of terrain without an overwhelming amount of features can sometimes be a tricky task.

La Sportiva understands that not every hiker is going to go for the gnarliest, most intense trails, but that sometimes, paths can offer unexpected obstacles for which you’ll want to be prepared. Their Pyramid GTX mid-height boot combines lightweight materials with rugged details – like durable nubuck leather – that will keep you safe and comfortable on whatever trail you choose.

A shock-absorbing midsole, molded toecap and mudguard, and a waterproof, breathable GORE-TEX membrane are just a few of the features offered in The North Face’s Women’s Safien Mid GTX hiking shoes. Balancing sleek design with performance-based features is no easy task, but TNF has managed once again to check both boxes with their newest spring hiker.

