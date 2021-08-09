Stock Up on Picaridin Insect Repellent

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s great to go outside and hang out during the summer. But it can also bring about the true annoyance of bug bites. Getting gnawed at all day by those pesky critters is no fun. This is why you need to pick up the Sawyer Products 20% Picaridin Insect Repellent. It’ll make any outdoor trip a lot more relaxing.

The Sawyer Products 20% Picaridin Insect Repellent is pretty easy to use. There’s no real complicated process here. You just dab some of it on your skin and let it sink it. It won’t leave a greasy feeling on your skin. It absorbs pretty quickly and from there, you will be pretty well protected from those damn bugs.

How much protection can you get from this? Well, mosquitoes will be repelled for about 12 hours. And other bugs like ticks and gnats and the like will be kept at bay for about 8 hours. That’s a whole lot of protection that you will be glad you’ve got when you can go to bed without scratching yourself raw thanks to bug bites.

All of this is due to the fact that the Sawyer Products 20% Picaridin Insect Repellent is made with Picaridin. 20% to be accurate. This is an ingredient that is more effective at repelling bugs than DEET. It’s like walking around with your portable bug zapper.

So if you are the type that likes to spend a lot of time outdoors, then you need to pick up the Sawyer Products 20% Picaridin Insect Repellent right now. There’s still a lot of time left this year to go out and enjoy the glories of mother nature. And you can do so without dealing with pesky bugs biting you to smithereens.

