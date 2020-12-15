Gear

Stocking Stuffers and Gifts for Outdoor Adventurers

camping at night camp outdoor gear
Stas Tolstnev/ / Shutterstock

UGG’s brand-new Neumel GORE-TEX boot is a perfect match: warm, comfortable winter kicks with the legendary waterproof protection of Gore-Tex fabric. The Neumel features simple, unassuming chukka style with a cozy sheepskin lining, great for getting around town or the resort. [$180; ugg.com]

Ugg gore-tex chukka

First impressions of the Appalachian Gear Company All-Paca Fleece Hoodie reveal an impossibly compact mid-layer. This soft, ultra-comfortable layer packs impressive warmth and durability, making it our new go-to hoodie for cold-weather outdoor pursuits like snowshoeing and winter camping. [$145; appalachiangearcompany.com]
Appalachian Gear Co. hoodie

 

 

Tracksmith Run Commute Jacket

A friend of mine likes to joke that sunglasses are something you own temporarily. You’ll never groan about dropping your shades overboard again with the Rheos Coopers. These floating sunglasses boast adequate polarized optics and good style for watersports enthusiasts, at an unheard-of price. [$55; rheosgear.com]
Rheos sunglasses

 

 

Turns out soft and stretchy silicone is the ideal material for a headlamp. The Knog Bilby puts out 400 lumens of light, with a range of over 300 feet and five-hour runtime on full power (and more than 105 hours on the lowest setting). The USB-rechargeable unit is waterproof and works well for everything from low-vis trail running to reading in the tent. [$99; knog.com]
Knog Bilby headlamp

DSC_3987 copy

You can’t go wrong with legendary Swedish manufacturer Mora if you’re looking for a solid, well-priced knife. The Morakniv Floating Knife adds a floating cork handle to the timeless design. Careful, the stainless steel blade is razor sharp. [$29; morakniv.se]
Morakniv floating knife

muck boots dirty boots

