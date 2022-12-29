Store Your Cigars in This Sleek Bey-Berk Lucite Humidor

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing like kicking back with a nice cigar. A stiff drink in one hand, a rich stogie in the other. With that combo, you feel like you’re living the good life. For anyone that likes to smoke cigars, they tend to have a collection on hand. And if you want to keep that collection nice and fresh, you want to have something like the Bey-Berk Lucite Humidor in your life.

When it comes to getting the kind of gear one could use around the house, you can’t go wrong with shopping at Bespoke Post. Great items like the Bey-Berk Lucite Humidor can be found there. Helpful stuff that can be used every day with an aim to be more unique and stylish than what you could find elsewhere.

For instance: the Bey-Berk Lucite Humidor is a real looker. It’s not ostentatious or anything like that. You wouldn’t find this on Scarface’s desk nor any of the countless rappers that try to live like him. No, this is a good-looking box that is simple yet mighty elegant. It’ll fit in quite well with any aesthetic.

But the real reason you want this is for how well it’ll keep them fresh. And boy howdy does it keep them fresh. Made from solid acrylic and a lid that has a magnetically hinged lid, this will keep up to 60 cigars at the right temps to stay fresh for much longer. It even comes with a side compartment to hold your cutters, punchers, and lighters.

For any guy that likes to smoke cigars and keep a good collection about, the Bey-Berk Lucite Humidor is a must-own. It is so sleek and convenient that it’ll make any collector’s life so much better. So head on over to Bespoke Post right now to pick one up while the getting is good. This is sure to help ring in the New Year.

Get It: Pick up the Bey-Berk Lucite Humidor ($105; was $165) at Bespoke Post

