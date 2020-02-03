Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When you go looking for a new TV these days, there is a new element that can make or break your pick. Models now can be made with or without smart TV capabilities. If it doesn’t have it, they can be a lot cheaper. But you want to stream your shows. You can pick up the Fire Stick at Amazon to stream all your stuff with ease.

The Amazon Fire Stick makes your life a lot easier. Right off the bat, it saves you a lot of space by taking away the need from a cable box or gaming system to stream shows. And it declutters the aesthetic of your room. You just plug it in behind the TV and you don’t even need to see it ever again.

Once you plug the Amazon Fire Stick in, you have tons of options right at your fingertips. All of your streaming favorites are available to download onto the stick. Once you hook it up to your WiFi, it’s just as easy as clicking a button and you are enjoying the media of choice.

You don’t even need to click a button anymore. Being that the Fire Stick is made by Amazon, it is built with Alexa in it. So you can just use your voice to make your choices. So there’s no need to worry about batteries for a controller anymore.

Any TV becomes a more important part of your home with the Amazon Fire Stick connected to it. You can streamline a lot of gadgets in your home and condense all your needs into one package. It’s easy to use and it is affordable as all get out. Pick it up now and enjoy your shows at the click of a button or the command of your voice.

Get It: Pick up a Fire Stick ($40) at Amazon

