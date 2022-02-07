Stream The Big Game Straight to Your TV With the Fire TV Stick 4K

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the big game around the corner, a lot of us are getting the home theater upgraded in any way we can. Picking up a new TV to get bigger and better picture. A soundbar to blow your hair back with some crackling audio. And to streamline the whole affair, picking up a Fire TV Stick 4K to stream the big game through.

Nowadays, there is no need to have all sorts of devices connected to the TV. Wires and everything all tangled jp behind the TV. You can streamline everything with the Fire TV Stick 4K since most of what we watch, if not all of it, can be found through one of the many streaming apps found here.

Setting up and using the Fire TV Stick 4K is as simple as can be. You connect the device into an HDMI slot and plug the power outlet into the wall. Then you sign up for an account, download the apps you want to use, and then voila. You will be getting all your favorite shows, and the big game, streamed on your TV in crystal clear 4K.

With the remote that comes with this or by using Alexa, you can stream all your favorite shows with ease. 4K quality and Dolby Atmos Audio help turn your TV into a real home theater screen. And the easy-to-use UI makes scrolling through all the apps you use really simple.

Having the Fire TV Stick 4K connected to your TV makes life so much easier for you. And it helps you spend less on a TV, going for a model that isn’t built-in with smart connectivity usually costing less than one that is smart capable. So pick one of these up before the big game to really turn your living room into the go-to spot for all TV watching in your circle of friends.

