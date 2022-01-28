Stream Your Music With The Utmost Clarity With These Jabra Headphones

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Recently, we had a pair of headphones break down on us. They lasted a good long while, but their time had come. So we needed to go out and pick up a new pair. And we made the right choice in a big way because we picked up the Jabra Elite 85h Headphones and we feel like you guys should pick up a pair yourselves.

Right off the bat, these Jabra Elite 85h Headphones are amazing to wear. They fit like a dream and won’t slip on you when you’re rocking out. They fit tight, but not too tight. This is good because it makes the noise-canceling design work even better than it would have without the tight fit.

That’s right, these Jabra Elite 85h Headphones are noise-canceling. You can throw on whatever audio you want and it will come in some of the best sound quality you have ever heard. Quality that won’t be dulled by the sounds and irritants of the outside world. Disappear into the music with ease.

Not only that, but these have an amazing battery. You can go up to 36 hours with a full charge, which is nice not having to worry about. It’s also got rain-resistant durability, ideal for those using these on commutes to the office. And you can adjust the levels and such of the headphones through the app, so you can have a highly personalized listening experience

Having these Jabra Elite 85h Headphones in our life has been a big game-changer. We loved our old pair of headphones but these have gone above and beyond the call of duty. So if you’re in the market for a new pair of headphones, we highly suggest you pick these up right now.

Get It: Pick up the Jabra Elite 85h Headphones ($250) at Jabra

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!