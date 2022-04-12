Streamline Your Home With The Brand New Echo Dot

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Technology has really come a long way since we were kids. Back then we were excited that you can buy a portable cd player with you when you left the house. Now, you can go to Amazon and pick up the Echo Dot so you can turn your home into a smart house that can be controlled with your voice.

The Echo Dot has become one of the most popular items in the line of Amazon-branded smart products. Every new update to this line has seen it become even more useful and accessible. And with this new update, you can have this high-tech little gadget work as an old-school desk clock.

While this new Echo Dot has the ability to display the time for you to not need to look at a phone or whatnot to see what time it is, it also has all the features you want from this product. Voice-activated features that let you control your smart home, like turning the lights on or off or playing music, or even turning the coffee machine on. This will streamline your morning routine in a big way.

Some items that claim to be as useful as this don’t always work out as well as you want them to. But you can tell that this works as well as it promises because the customer reviews rating on Amazon is 4.8 out of 5 stars from over 177,800 reviews. That’s a whole lot of love, so you can rest easy knowing it’s worth a purchase.

Tech rules everything around us these days and if you don’t already have a smart home or you’re looking to upgrade yours, the new Echo Dot is for you. All you gotta do is head on over to Amazon right now and pick it up while the getting is still good. You won’t regret it when you start your day without ease.

Get It: Pick up the Echo Dot ($45; was $60) at Amazon

