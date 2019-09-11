Cutting-edge design is about more than just aesthetics. It’s about solving problems with smart innovations. In our Style & Design 2019 spotlight, we put together a range of hot new tools, toys, and tech—33 products in all—that do just that, and look damn good in the process.

From a cleaner hog to a portable big screen, a tougher recycled bag to an instant smart house, these are the style and design breakthroughs we can’t stop talking about, plus the innovators behind them.

And if you want to stay up to date with the best new gadgets, check back every Friday for our Gear of the Week column.