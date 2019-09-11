10. The Better Skull Saver Get It

Traditional expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam bike helmets primarily safeguard a head from a direct blow, but most cycling head injuries happen from an angled impact, which adds twisting and turning as the crown continues through the fall. The Bontrager XXX WaveCel helmet protects against both scenarios. “The real culprit is rotational force,” says Michael Bottlang, a biomechanical engineer and director of R&D at WaveCel. Under the outer plastic shell is a sheet of EPS, supported by a green grid of layered copolymer that flexes, crumples, and glides on impact, deflecting the rotational energy.

[$300; trekbikes.com]