11. A Convertible Mummy Bag

Mummy bags warm up faster than other styles because of their snug fit, but they can also be constricting. The 20-degree Torchlight UL fixes that with extra wiggle room. A full-length zipper on each side of the chest lets you change the bag’s shape on the fly: Pull them partially for 10 inches of extra shoulder room or yank them all the way down and turn the Torchlight into a wider, semi-rectangular bag. Now you can zip tight on cold nights or let the bag out when it’s warmer.

[$350; bigagnes.com]