12. The Hybrid Packed With HP Get It

The Polestar 1 is what you get when an automotive designer runs a car company: a vehicle with fantastically obsessed-over details like a panoramic glass roof that stretches over the driver’s head. Leading the 1, the first car from Volvo’s luxury brand, is CEO Thomas Ingenlath, formerly the Swedish parent company’s SVP of design. But the grand-touring four-seater is more than just a looker—it boasts a carbon-fiber body and hybrid powertrain with a combined 616 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque.

[$155,500; polestar.com]