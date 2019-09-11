13. A Convertible Oven Get It

In the same way a KitchenAid stand mixer has pasta- and sausage-making attachments, there are now plug-in add-ons for ovens. The SmartOven+ has a grill pan that sears steak without filling the kitchen with smoke and a steamer that’s spot-on for delicate fish or vegetables. Pizza night? The baking stone heats up faster than a traditional one to cook a pie or crisp up leftovers. The attachments plug in to the oven and, when you’re done, nest together to fit inside.

