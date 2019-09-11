15. An Airy Two-Seater Get It

Designed in Vienna, the Geiger Crosshatch Settee is a big, five-foot-wide love seat that doesn’t look it. A lattice of parachute cord—not often used in furniture—supports the back pillows and appears to suspend the seat cushions. But the solid-walnut joints below do the real heavy lifting. Wrapping around the sides, the cord gives the seat a barely-there feel and with all the eased edges and curves, it’s difficult to find a hard line anywhere.

[$3,915; geigerfurniture.com]