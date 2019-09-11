16. A Light for Night and Day Get It

By partnering with Sonos, IKEA upped its smart-home game while sticking to its minimalist Scandinavian design vibe. The base of the roll-off-the-tongue Symfonisk Table Lamp is a speaker that fits seamlessly into the Sonos ecosystem (also compatible with AirPlay 2) and makes whole-house jamming easy. When nightstands are increasingly filled with smartphones, virtual assistants, and a mess of cables, we embrace the chance to declutter (if only slightly). With a chunky analog power dial mounted low on the lamp, controlling the light from bed is easier than reaching under a shade.

[$179; ikea-usa.com]