19. A Dry and Cozy Shell Get It

Many ski jackets are waterproof, but the key to making them comfortable is breathability. The Futurelight Summit L5 LT jacket nails a technical cozy feel with game-changing details. Between a crinkle-free outer shell and a softer liner is a polyurethane coating with microscopic holes, which shields out water but is evaporation permeable, so you won’t get clammy. Unlike similar shells, Futurelight also has seam tape that breathes and stretches, increasing the jacket’s mobility. Without heat-dumping zip vents, it cuts weight to 22.9 ounces.

[$450; thenorthface.com]