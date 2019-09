2. Stripped-Down Gaming Get It

Software maker Panic crafts immersive role-playing games like Firewatch for Xbox and PlayStation. But its Playdate is the Post-it–size portable antidote to overly immersive entertainment. The old-school Game Boy–like setup includes a working hand crank you’ll use in some contests, along with a simple black-and-white screen. Even simpler? The basic but challenging games upload weekly over Wi-Fi starting next year.

[$149; play.date]