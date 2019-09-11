21. Coffee With a Twist Get It

Sure, any coffee maker will brew a pot of joe, but the Geesaa is a showstopper—even on bleary-eyed mornings. Press play on your smartphone (or the control panel) and the carafe spins as an arm distributes hot water with a spiral motion over ground coffee, imitating a barista’s pour-over method. “There was a record player in this one cafe we met in during our research into mimicking a barista’s method,” says Geesaa CEO Arthur Huang. “We noticed how the turntable and arm had a similar motion to hand pouring.” For coffee geeks: The app adds useful adjustments like brew temperatures and flow rates to customize your cup.

[$1,000; geesaa.com.tw]