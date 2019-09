22. A Rugged Level Get It

Each time you drop your level, its liquid-filled vials can shift subtly out of alignment, leading to DIY projects that are always off. The Milwaukee Redstick Digital Level gets rid of the weakest link. Equipped with sensors instead of vials, an LCD screen, and an impact-resistant frame strong enough to jump on, it shows when you’re spot on. It’s calibrated at the factory, so now if photos are still crooked, it’s you.

[from $229; milwaukeetool.com]