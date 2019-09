23. The No-Compromise Tripod Get It

Instead of making you fuss with knobs to hold a camera in place, the Peak Design Travel Tripod accepts a DSLR with an auto-click head and locks in any position with a simple twist ring. Shooting with an iPhone? A universal mount attaches to your mobile and tucks into the center column so you’ll never lose it. Full-size tripods are normally bigger than a carry-on, but this rig compacts to the size of a Nalgene bottle.

[$350; peakdesign.com]