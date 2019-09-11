24. The Retro Speakers Get It

Remember those Maxell cassette ads in which an armchair-lounging dude is blown away by the fury of his home hi-fi? The speaker making waves in those ads was the JBL L100—a touchstone of ’70s design. Now it’s back as the L100 Classic. “We wanted to improve on the past and add features that we thought such an iconic loudspeaker should have,” says Chris Hagen, principal engineer at JBL. This take adds modern tech, like a titanium dome tweeter, but keeps the classic furniture look and famous foam grille. In the age of small, unobtrusive wireless speakers, these make a statement before the needle even drops.

[$4,000; jblsynthesis.com]