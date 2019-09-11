25. An EV for Adventuring Get It

Tradition, rather than innovation, generally drives the pickup market, where brand loyalty reigns supreme. But with the Rivian R1T, we’re about to see the category upended. This groundbreaking ride will be an electric pickup with a range of up to 400 miles—enough to round-trip it from San Francisco to Yosemite without stopping to plug in.

Rivian VP of design Jeff Hammoud—formerly of Jeep—held the stylus for this project and had a hell of a time. “It’s a category that didn’t exist,” he says. So Hammoud and team reimagined the truck as an adventurous and fun cargo hauler, putting plenty of thought into how it will be used. The underpinnings are impressive: Its electric powertrain uses a motor for each wheel to maneuver over terrain, and will be able to tow over 11,000 pounds—like a full-size gas truck—and ford nearly 40 inches of water.

So it’s capable, but has a minimalist front end since the lack of a gas engine means there’s no need for a massive grille. In its place are some distinctive LEDs, including a horizontal light that glows green, signifying its charge level when plugged in. In some ways, Hammoud used the R1T to correct the flaws in existing pickups, like interiors that instantly look dirtied up. “I grabbed swatch materials, wiped them on my shoe, and rejected them if they turned even a little bit white or gray,” Hammoud says. Then there was the lack of protected cargo space, remedied here by a pass-through storage tunnel and a front trunk, both options for stashing groceries that were previously unavailable in a gas pickup.

Hammoud says that Rivian might find a whole new truck buyer. “We’re not trying to sell half a million of these a year, so we have a tighter demographic,” he says. “They see the R1T and say, ‘Wow, I get this.’ ”

[From $69,000; rivian.com]