26. The Rebooted Bean Get It

The L.L.Bean duck boot has been an outdoor icon for more than a century—virtually unchanged since 1911. But last year, the company took a chance by collaborating with Flowfold on a refresh that included new colors and materials. Flowfold, another Maine-based manufacturer, made its name nearly a decade ago by stitching tough, lightweight, minimalist wallets out of recycled sailcloth. The material was new to Bean and impressive for its strength and water resistance. So the 2019 Flowfold Bean Boot replaces the traditional leather upper with a double-thick layer of sailcloth. The new duck boots are just as waterproof as the original while shedding about a pound per pair. A lot of what we love about the old boots remain: the same grippy rubber outsole, short heel, and mid-ankle height—all still handmade in Maine.

[$139; llbean.com]