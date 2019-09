29. Clean Water Without Waiting Get It

If you want drinking water in half the time of a traditional purifier, put your back into it. Lean on the Grayl Geopress bottle, forcing it into its 24-ounce container full of water, and it removes viruses and chemicals in eight seconds. A no-brainer to take through the Amazon but easy enough to use at a sketchy hotel sink.

[$90; grayl.com]