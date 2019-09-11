30. The Easy Hot Shave Get It

The hot-towel shave is that pinnacle of male grooming no one has time for. So the Gillette Labs Heated Razor works the experience into your daily ritual. A battery in the handle powers an element that sends heat, from 109 to 122 degrees, to a steel bar below the blades in about 0.6 seconds, bringing a warm, soothing sensation to your face. “We wanted to make sure the temperature was consistent throughout the shave,” says senior engineer Stephanie Niezgoda Moss. It’s a hot-towel feeling without the trip to the barbershop.

[$200; gillette.com]