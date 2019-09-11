31. The Ferrari Killer Get It

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is the first mid-engine ’Vette and is aiming to leave pricier imports in the dust. “It’s basically a new animal for us,” says Corvette exterior design manager Kirk Bennion. Moving the engine back enables better weight distribution and handling. You’ll notice the new look, too: The driver moves up and over, pushing the windshield forward. But there are cues to the past, like waterline creases on the doors and strong, muscular fenders.

[$TBA; chevrolet.com]