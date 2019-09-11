32. The Way to Better Ice Get It

Unlike a home freezer, which traps air in your ice, resulting in cubes that melt quickly and alter your cocktail’s flavor, the Forge Clear Ice System makes denser, frozen spheres in about four hours. The Forge creates two chunks of ice that freeze clear, before ambient air can sully the water. Place a lump in the hourglass-looking heated press and watch it melt away the excess, turning the ice into a two-and-a-half-inch-wide ball in about a minute. Your bourbon will thank you.

[$1,299; firstbuild.com]