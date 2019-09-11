33. Next-Level Child’s Play Get It

Here’s one from the Christmas list you might commandeer: The DJI RoboMaster S1 is a remote-controlled robot with gnarly wheels, a rotating gimbal camera, and a cannon designed to teach kids (and some adults, we’re guessing) how to code. Serious tech? Sure, but don’t worry, it comes loaded with a cool trick right out of the box—it remembers and tracks people with facial recognition. Use a smartphone to steer and receive a live feed from the camera as you maneuver the machine on four omnidirectional wheels. For target practice, the cannon fires soft, nontoxic gel beads.

