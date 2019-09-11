5. A Slicker Stake Get It

Sometimes the simplest design tweak can make a big difference. When Nemo CEO Cam Brensinger, an industrial designer, was clearing camp after a sandy, muddy trip near Moab, Utah, he noticed his filthy tent stakes. “Though it’s easily overlooked, staking and dealing with dirty stakes is a significant part of camping,” he says. “We saw a chance to solve some functional issues.” Starting next year, the simple polymer ring he added to the Sweepstake Tent Stake will solve a host of frustrating issues. Slide it down and it wipes the metal clear of muck before you toss the stake into your gear bag. The biscuit also glows in the dark, making it easier to find the stakes at night. Because the ring is wider than the metal section, it secures the tent’s guylines in 360 degrees, so you won’t have to worry about orienting the notch in the right direction.

[$25 for a set of six; nemoequipment.com]