6. A Tougher Recycled Bag
Fjällräven senior designer Fredrik Hyltén-Cavallius wasn’t happy with the durability of ripstop nylon, so his team made Bergshell—a better version used in the Ulvö Rolltop 23 bag. Normal ripstop fabric has a ribbed, undulating surface that wears unevenly, tearing as you repeatedly drag it across rocks, trees, or the floor. Using 31 percent recycled nylon, Fjällräven weaves Bergshell flatter, with threads of the same thickness to distribute abuse evenly, resulting in a bombproof bag ready for years of commutes, hikes, and long weekends.
[$135; fjallraven.us]