iRobot created Roomba to fulfill the future the Jetsons promised us: outsourcing menial tasks like vacuuming. Next year, the Terra t7 Robot Mower tackles another giant time suck—yards—but in a new way. Until now, lawn bots had the same flaws: a tedious boundary wire installed around the perimeter of the yard and a random mowing pattern that never quite looked freshly cut. The Terra mows back and forth, leaving crisp rows. The secret was to replace the boundary wire with ultra-wideband radio signals, which bounce off beacons staked in the lawn, so the robot knows where to go.

[$TBD; irobot.com]