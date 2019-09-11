8. A Heat Seeker Get It

Portable smart tech’s weakest link is battery life. The PowerWatch 2 solves that with a thermoelectric case that contacts your wrist, turning body heat into electricity—a technology similar to the one NASA uses in satellites. And the new model takes it a step further: A solar panel ring around the watch face generates power from sunlight. The two technologies produce enough energy to keep the device’s battery topped off all day and night, even when you remove the watch. That means features like a heart-rate monitor and always-on color display run without needing a conventional charge. GPS is one of the largest power draws, so if you want more runtime than the 30 minutes the watch normally provides, just go for a run: The more heat you generate, the more power the watch makes.

[$499; powerwatch.com]